Pet of the Week: Simon the dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Simon, a 5-year-old Terrier, Soft Coated Wheaten Mix dog. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Simon and about other events going on at Dakin.

Simon

Terrier, Soft Coated Wheaten Mix

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years

Background

Simon arrived at Dakin the other day and is seeking a new person or family to love. He is calm with other dogs, and while we don’t know if he has a history of living with cats, we can check that if you need to know. He’s housetrained and is a tidy fellow who would make an ideal first dog for someone. Simon loves to play with a tennis ball and go for walks. He knows a couple of commands and has a sweet disposition. Come meet this fellow at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/35930358

News/Other Events

Our Mouse…has a very, very, very fine house – Right now Dakin has mouse houses (aquariums) that include a dish, a water bottle, a wire mesh screen on top and an exercise wheel for $35. AND…we’ll add 2 mice as well (both of the same gender)! You can bring your new “family” home right away! When you do, keep this in mind for the ideal placement for the mouse house:

Where typical room temperate is 65-75 degrees

Away from strong heat sources such as direct sunlight, wood stoves or fireplaces

Keep it in a draft-free area away from doors windows and vents

Keep away from other pets who may harass the mice or see them as prey, consider an elevated surface

Good Leash Walking – Teaching Your Dog How to be a Better Walker in One Day!

Join us on Saturday, August 5 at 11:15am at our Leverett Adoption Center (163 Montague Road) for a one-hour workshop that will focus on teaching your dog how to stop pulling on the leash and make walks way more enjoyable! Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/events-full/good-leash-walking.html to enroll online for this workshop, which is $29.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.