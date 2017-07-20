Parents pose as lifeguards at Palmer lake

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents are taking the place of lifeguards at a popular Palmer swimming spot.

Families have been bringing their kids to enjoy the small beach at Forest Lake. There are no lifeguards posted at Forest Lake.

Ware resident Angela King told 22News she and the other parents make certain the children are safe in the water.

“Because we are responsible watching our kids, not at a pool where lifeguards are responsible,” King said. “So it teaches us to keep our eyes on our kids.”

“Other parents are watching other people’s kids and kids are interacting with other kids so we keep an eye on everything,” King added.

Forest Lake is privately owned. It’s all that’s left of an old amusement park complex dating back more than 100 years.