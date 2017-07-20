MGM vows to pursue “all legal options” after CT Gov. approves East Windsor casino

By Published:
east windsor casino rendering web
Artistic rendering of the proposed joint Mohegan-Mashantucket Pequot gaming facility in East Windsor, Connecticut. Image Courtesy: MMCT Venture

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s official. MGM Springfield will have competition. MGM’s ability to tap into Connecticut’s gaming market will face a $300-million dollar obstacle.

“Let there be no doubt that Massachusetts made a decision to get as much gaming out of Connecticut and into their state and this was an appropriate response,” said Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Gov. Dannel Malloy signed into law Connecticut’s casino bill on Thursday. A joint venture between the Native American tribes who operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. The casino in East Windsor, Connecticut will be built at the former Showcase Cinema plaza, just off of I-91 an 15 minutes from Springfield.

News of Connecticut’s third casino comes after MGM itself lobbied unsuccessfully for Connecticut lawmakers to open up the bidding process to commercial developers like themselves. In a statement they said their fight isn’t over yet.

“We continue to believe that the process put in place by the Legislature and signed today by the Governor violates both the Connecticut and U.S. Constitutions. As such, we will continue to pursue all legal remedies.”

The tribes will pay the state $1-million right away and collect 25% of the total gaming revenue.

“They promised us like $8-million and some of that will be given to tax relief,” said Robert Cleveland of East Windsor, Connecticut.

And the big question, will there be enough customers for both casinos to not only survive but thrive?

“I was a little worried about that honestly just because it is so close to Springfield. People who live in that part of Connecticut might just stay in that part which will drive competition down here,” said Juan Gonzalez of Springfield.

Ultimately, only time will tell. The tribes say they’ll also contribute $300,000 a year to help with gambling addiction. CT will put 15% of the casino’s revenue into their general fund and 10% toward promoting tourism.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s