Mass Pike exit gap causing traffic in Westfield

WESTFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- The lack of a Mass Pike exit between the Westfield and Lee often causes traffic backups at the Westfield exit.

If you miss exit 3 heading west on the Mass Pike, you won’t have a chance to turn around for 30 miles.

The 30 mile gap between Exits 3 and 2 is the longest stretch on the Mass Pike without an exit.

If you miss the Westfield exit heading west on the Mass Pike, you’re looking at a 60-mile round-trip just to get back to the exit.

According to Tom Tom, a portable GPS navigation system maker, this gap is the 7th longest distance between freeway exits in the US.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan told 22News that the gap between the exits creates more traffic in the city of Westfield. The Senate budget includes a study to see if it would be practical to build a new exit half way between westfield and lee.

Rosemary Vangraafeiland, a Westfield resident, said an exit in between the gap would be helpful to drivers.

“It’s just that the exits aren’t in the best of spots, especially in the case of the Lee exit, you need an exit in between,” Vangraafeiland said.

A new exit would also make it easier to get to the hilltowns, like Blanford and Otis.The 65-acre plot behind the Blandford Service Plaza is a potential spot for a new exit.

Agawam resident, Eva Shmura said she fully supports this plan.

“The whole thing is backed up so I think we should have more lanes there as well as everywhere else, and as far as extra exits on the turnpike, I totally agree with it,” Shmura said.

Findings of this study are expected to be released by MassDOT before July of next year.