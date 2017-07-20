Marijuana compromise bill expected to reach governor’s desk Thursday

Governor will have ten days to review the compromise bill

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers approved the recreational marijuana reform bill, but it’s not yet on the governor’s desk.

The House voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to accept the changes recommended by a six-member conference committee this week. The Senate only took a “Standing Vote,” but they’re expected to approve the bill Thursday.

Read more: Marijuana News

The recreational marijuana bill includes changes to the law, like how towns can regulate pot and how it can be taxed. House and Senate negotiators reached a compromise on this bill on Monday.

They agreed on a maximum marijuana tax of 20 percent, one of the lowest in the nation. Maine has the lowest marijuana sales tax at 10 percent, while Washington has a 37 percent excise tax on marijuana.

Communities that voted against recreational marijuana in November would also be able to restrict pot shops without needing to hold a town or citywide referendum.

The marijuana compromise bill is expected to reach the governor’s desk at some point Thursday, and he’ll have 10 days to review it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s