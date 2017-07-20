Marijuana compromise bill expected to reach governor’s desk Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers approved the recreational marijuana reform bill, but it’s not yet on the governor’s desk.

The House voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to accept the changes recommended by a six-member conference committee this week. The Senate only took a “Standing Vote,” but they’re expected to approve the bill Thursday.

The recreational marijuana bill includes changes to the law, like how towns can regulate pot and how it can be taxed. House and Senate negotiators reached a compromise on this bill on Monday.

They agreed on a maximum marijuana tax of 20 percent, one of the lowest in the nation. Maine has the lowest marijuana sales tax at 10 percent, while Washington has a 37 percent excise tax on marijuana.

Communities that voted against recreational marijuana in November would also be able to restrict pot shops without needing to hold a town or citywide referendum.

The marijuana compromise bill is expected to reach the governor’s desk at some point Thursday, and he’ll have 10 days to review it.