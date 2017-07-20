Man loses 230lbs and joins Army

(KRBC) An Abilene, Texas man fulfilled his childhood dream after losing over 200 pounds in order to join the United States Army.

William Guinn Jr. was officially sworn in to the Army during a ceremony that took place in Dallas on Thursday – a proud moment that’s been over a year in the making.

Guinn told KTAB and KRBC he looked in the mirror in February of 2016 and decided he was tired of being overweight, so he went to a local gym and began working with trainers and nutrition specialists to get into shape.

Over the next 14 months, he spent countless hours working toward his goal in and outside the gym, sometimes going for an hour-long run after a two-hour-long workout.

Through this hard work and dedication, Guinn ultimately lost half of his body weight and dropped to 230 pounds from his original weight of 460 pounds.

