Man charged with murder after woman strangled with tie

Victim may have been dead two days before she was found

Associated Press Published:

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts school custodian is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman authorities suggest may have been strangled during sex.

James Vallaincourt was held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday after his lawyer entered not guilty pleas for him.

Police say the body of 42-year-old Corrinna Santiago was found July 9 in Vallaincourt’s Leominster home partially nude with a tie around her neck after he had gone to a hospital emergency room and said he wanted to turn himself in for “hurting someone.” Santiago may have been dead two days.

Vallaincourt’s ex-girlfriend told police during the investigation that he had a sexual choking fetish.

Vallaincourt’s lawyer said it was “pure speculation” to draw conclusions from the ex-girlfriend’s comments noted that Vaillaincourt himself reported the death.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s