Ludlow Senior Center educates members on Alzheimer’s disease

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Alzheimer’s disease is an important topic at western Massachusetts senior centers.

22News found out what these active seniors are learning about suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading of cause of death among seniors.

Unlike cancer and heart disease, deaths caused by Alzheimer’s disease are on the rise. Ludlow Senior Center members learned Thursday how to communicate with Alzheimer’s patients.

“I think with the growing older population that people are starting to realize, this is a subject we need to talk about and it’s not as taboo as it used to be,” Jodi Cepke, Executive Director at Ludlow Senior Center.

People from the community attended the workshop, anxious to communicate more compassionately with an affected loved one.

“She’s been a struggle, not only for her, but the companion that she lives with,” said Deborah Bramucci of Ludlow. “We also lost her younger sister a number of years ago to Alzheimer’s as well.”

When conversational communication becomes more difficult with an advanced Alzheimer patient, loved one’s can find non-verbal ways to communicate.

“Spend time holding their hand, and giving them a hug or brushing their hair,” Meghan Lemay of the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts told 22News.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts considers this disease a major public health epidemic.