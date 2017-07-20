Lost and found package

(KSL) It’s never fun getting a package late, especially if you need it by a certain date — but try waiting 14 years.

On July 11, Salt Lake resident Dave Taggart got a package delivered to his home. In it was a poster he ordered back in 2003.

“I took the poster out and it took me a second to realize what had happened,” Taggart said. “The date on the bottom was a dead giveaway.

It was October 2003. And then it all clicked. Taggart ordered it from the American Physical Therapy Association for $8.50.

It was supposed to hang in his physical therapy clinic to commemorate National Physical Therapy Month, which is in October.

“It didn’t come and I didn’t remember it,” Taggart said. “I just forgot about it and didn’t sweat it. It was just a simple poster, you know. I didn’t have any heartburn over it.”

