LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are on the lookout for a 16 year-old boy who left home on Wednesday, and has not come back.

According to Longmeadow police, Joseph McDonald’s parents are very concerned about him.

McDonald is 5’10” tall and was wearing a sleeveless gray shirt, gray shorts, and black sandals at the time he disappeared.

If you know where he might be, you are asked to call Longmeadow Police at (413) 567-3311.