Level 3 sex offender sentenced to prison for abusing another victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield resident who already served 10 years in prison for child rape will spend another 13 ½ to 15 years in prison for abusing another child.

Jesse Caisse was found guilty of indecent assault and battery of a minor, and sentenced Thursday at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.

Caisse was charged with abusing a 14 year-old girl back in 2015. At the time of the assault, Caisse was a level-three sex offender; the type considered the most likely to re-offend. He had been convicted in a 1998 child rape case, and served a decade in state prison as a result.

In a statement sent to 22News, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that he wanted to thank the victim in the case for coming forward and helping law enforcement bring Caisse to justice. “I hope this favorable verdict brings a sense of justice to the victim and the victim’s family. My thanks to the Westfield Police Department and Assistant District Attorney Carrie Russell for the thorough investigation and successful prosecution of this matter,” Gulluni said.

The district attorney said that his office will continue to aggressively prosecute sex criminals across Hampden County.