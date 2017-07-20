Keeping your pets safe in water during hot weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hot weather means swimming, even for your dog.

Pet specialists at the Good Dog Spot in Chicopee said that you should take the same precautions with your pet that you would for your kid.

Keeping your pet safe in the water means buying them a life vest, never leaving them unattended, and even teaching them how to swim.

If your dog drinks water too quickly after exercising, they could drown themselves. And they should only drink fresh water from home.

Senior pet care specialist Kristie Harris told 22News, “Don’t let them drink pool water, definitely. Be careful letting them drink the lake water and the pond waters, there’s bacteria in them.”

The best way to keep your dog hydrated is to regularly give them small amounts of water.

Dog caretakers said that if your dog doesn’t like to swim, don’t force them. Getting them a kiddy pool is one way to cool them off without having to swim.