Irish Cultural Center holds celebrity bartender night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The current and one former West Springfield mayor rolled up their sleeves to mix some drinks for a good cause tonight.

Will Reichelt and his predecessor Ed Sullivan assisted the bartenders at the Irish Cultural Center on Morgan Road.

The celebrity bartenders were helping to raise money for the Irish Cultural Center’s vision to one day house of a library and museum.

Former West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News, “I’ve never really actually bar tended, it’s an interesting experience but it’s a lot of fun. We have a great crowd a huge turnout and our goal is to raise awareness for the cultural center get people to come here. So far the drinks are coming a little slow but its been a lot of fun.”

They also wanted to raise awareness about the center’s trinity pub.

The Irish Cultural Center rents the Morgan Road property from the city.