Improvements in brain tumor treatment made prior to Sen. McCain diagnosis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Support has been pouring in for one of the nation’s most senior senators, diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer.

Arizona Senator John McCain’s tumor is a very deadly form of cancer. People diagnosed with this cancer can die within 6 months if they don’t get treatment.

The 80-year-old Arizona senator has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

“John McCain is an American icon,” Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives said. “He’s a hero. John McCain is one of the toughest human beings I have ever known.”

But despite this dire diagnosis, Senator McCain and his family remain hopeful. He tweeted that he appreciates the outpouring of support, and he’ll be back on the senate floor soon.

“This is not a good tumor to have,” Dr. Wilson Mertens, Director of Cancer at Baystate Health told 22News. “And it’s considered not a curable cancer. There are very few long-term survivors of this tumor. We expect some tough sloughing for the McCain family.”

Dr. Wilson Mertens said nearly 60 patients are diagnosed with glioblastoma at Baystate Medical Center every year. It’s the most aggressive kind of brain tumor, and age is a major risk factor.

Senator Ted Kennedy died in 2009 not long after he was diagnosed with the same cancer. But nowadays, there are more sophisticated treatments available.

“Neurosurgical techniques have improved considerably, so patients have better operations and they recover better, too,” Dr. Mertens said.

Imaging software has also improved, but the challenge in surgically removing the cancer is, the entire tumor might not be visible on brain scans.

Surgeons try to avoid damaging parts of the brain that control speech, motion and vision, but taking only part of the tumor won’t do much to extend a patient’s life.

Senator McCain will probably consider chemotherapy and radiation treatment.