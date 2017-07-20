How to keep bears out of your yard

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – People are seeing more bears around western Massachusetts.
How do you keep them out of your yard? It’s simple: Don’t leave food out, which includes removing bird feeders and taking your trash out on trash day.
22News has been receiving photos from all over western Massachusetts of bears.
Bears are more likely to return to an area, after they find food there. That’s why it’s important to keep your property bear proof. You can do that by taking down bird feeders and keeping trash cans secured.
“You don’t put food in the feeder. Don’t put scrap on the ground. They are cute in some instances, but their mother’s aren’t. So you’re just asking for trouble,” said Sandra DiCarlo of South Hadley.
If you see a bear and you’re in a safe spot to take a picture, send it to us through reportit@wwlp.com.
