Holyoke, state police searched for man threatening to harm himself

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A state police helicopter was called in to help Holyoke police find a man who they feared was going to harm himself.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Philip McKay told 22News that the man had told family members that he was going to hurt himself, before going into the woods near the Ashley Reservoir.

State police were called to help Holyoke police in their search, and a helicopter flew over the area as they looked for him.

McKay said that they were able to find the man unharmed, and he was taken to the hospital.