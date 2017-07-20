Health officials warn about potential exposure to measles

HAMPSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – A measles outbreak is causing concern at a popular New England beach.

Dr. Ira Helfand of the Family Care Medical Center in Springfield said every child needs to be vaccinated against measles.

“If you have an unvaccinated child, that child could get measles or other diseases and then unfortunately transmit it to other people unknowingly, so everybody should be vaccinated,” Jennifer Cox of Greenfield told 22News.

Health officials are warning about potential exposure to measles, after a health scare at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

People who’ve been vaccinated shouldn’t be concerned.

Dr. Helfand told 22News, some people chose not to vaccinate their children out of fear of them developing autism.

“There is nothing to suggest that immunizations lead to autism and parents who withhold immunizations, lifesaving immunizations from their children, because of fear of autism, I think are making a very significant mistake,” Dr. Helfand said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70 people had measles in 16 states in 2016.

And more than double that number the previous year, with 188 reported measles cases in 24 states.

Dr. Helfand told 22News it’s a forgotten but contagious disease, if you’re unvaccinated. Symptoms include, the spotted rash, fever, fatigue, and a harsh cough.

The vaccination comes in two doses, when kids are 1 and again when they’re 5-years-old.

Dr. Helfand told 22News the only way sure way to protect yourself against the measles is to get vaccinated.