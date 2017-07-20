Greenfield’s mayor issues “Immigration” Executive Order

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saying he’s “worked hard to find a unifying message of respect,” Greenfield Mayor William Martin on Thursday released Executive Order #2017-3, which directly relates to Greenfield’s “sanctuary status and President Donald trump’s Executive Order of January 27, 2017.”

Mayor Martin said, “Greenfield aims to be a safe city for all residents.” And he continued, “We encourage love and tolerance.”

Martin’s Executive Order contains several directives for the Greenfield Police Department, including an order that the department not employ any agreement under Section 287 (g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) without expressed authorization of the Mayor.

Section 287(g) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act authorizes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deputize selected state and local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration law.

The mayor’s order goes on to say that “officers of the Greenfield Police Department will not inquire as to an individual’s immigration status, unless the status of the individual’s immigration is pertinent to a criminal matter, criminal investigation, or otherwise required by federal and state law.”

The Executive Order does not specifically declare Greenfield a Sanctuary City.

The final paragraph states that “the Greenfield Police Department shall continue to arrest anyone who violates criminal law, and to promote the full force of prosecution… to serve and protect the locally governed population.”

Both the cover letter and Executive Order were dated July 21, 2017, but the mayor’s office released them to 22News on Thursday July 20th.