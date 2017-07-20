Fidget spinners with LED lights pose a possible fire risk

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fidget spinners light up and parents should be aware about these defective toys.

Some of the fidget spinners are equipped with LED lights, and can connect to mobile phones through Bluetooth.

The problem is when the battery is charging, just like the hoverboards that were catching fire. There have been at least two reports of the LED fidget spinners catching on fire.

Anthony Russell-Smith of Yes Computers in Northampton told 22News, “There are lots of reasons, usually shoddy designs, but sometimes it’s a manufacturing error that causes devices to malfunction. And you have to be careful when you put your electronics in the hands of kids.”

In both cases, the electric fidget toy was charging when they burst into flames.

If you have an electronic fidget spinner experts recommend, you keep your eyes on while it’s charging, just to be safe.