Exit 24 to be closed on I-91 North in South Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An exit off-ramp on I-91 North in South Deerfield will be temporarily closed Thursday.

According to MassDOT, the off-ramp at Exit 24 will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while crews work on pavement milling operations.

There will be signs in place to direct drivers on and off I-91North in this area. Drivers who wish to exit I-91 North at Exit 24 will instead have to use Exit 22.

MassDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

All lanes on I-91 North will remain open.