Tree came down on woman’s car on Rt. 9 in Goshen

Driver was not hurt in incident

By Published: Updated:

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 9 in the western Hampshire County town of Goshen was closed for part of the morning commute Thursday, after a tree fell on a woman’s car as she was driving.

Goshen Police Chief Jeff Hewes told 22News that the woman was headed west on Route 9, when the tree came down on her vehicle. The driver was not hurt.

Route 9 was shut down near the center of town as everything was cleaned up, and traffic was detoured down East Street.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation worked to get the roadway clear for drivers, and Route 9 re-opened to all traffic at around 8:20 A.M.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s