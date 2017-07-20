Tree came down on woman’s car on Rt. 9 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 9 in the western Hampshire County town of Goshen was closed for part of the morning commute Thursday, after a tree fell on a woman’s car as she was driving.

Goshen Police Chief Jeff Hewes told 22News that the woman was headed west on Route 9, when the tree came down on her vehicle. The driver was not hurt.

Route 9 was shut down near the center of town as everything was cleaned up, and traffic was detoured down East Street.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation worked to get the roadway clear for drivers, and Route 9 re-opened to all traffic at around 8:20 A.M.

Rte 9 in Goshen has reopened — Cummington Police (@CummingtonPD) July 20, 2017

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.