Could “Driving Under the Influence of Electronics” law come to Massachusetts?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ve probably heard of a DUI, but what about an E-DUI?

Washington has just passed a new law that’ll force drivers to put down their cell phones, it’s called “Driving Under the Influence of Electronics.”

Westfield resident Dawn Robare told 22News, she thinks the law could help cut back on distractions. “Drivers are so distracted nowadays, I mean, it’s scary on the road. They always go over the double lines, you have to be careful when you drive,” she said.

The new E-DUI law in Washington bans drivers from holding their cell phones at all. There are exceptions for emergency calls, and drivers would still be able to swipe or tap their phone with one finger to start voice activation services.

Similar “hands-free” legislation is in place in 14 states, and is now being considered in Massachusetts. The State Senate passed a similar bill last month that would ban drivers from holding any electronic device. If it becomes law, a driver could be cited for having their phone anywhere near their head or lap.

Bob Spaulding of Springfield told 22News, he would like to see that bill become law. “I think it’s dangerous for people to be driving and not really paying attention to what they’re doing, texting and calling other people on the phone. If it’s that important, pull over to the side of the road, and then make your phone call,” he said.

The penalties in Washington’s law are stricter than the penalties in the proposal in Massachusetts. Drivers in Washington would get a $136 penalty for their first offense, while drivers in Massachusetts would face a $100 fine.

Drivers would also see their insurance increase after their first offense in Washington, but in Massachusetts, drivers wouldn’t face a surcharge until their third offense.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving was blamed for more than 20% of the 291 deadly crashes in Massachusetts in 2015.