Cops accused of planting drugs

(WBAL) A 90-second clip of a Baltimore police body camera video led to the dismissal of a drug case, and 53 other cases that involve the same officer might be under review.

There’s controversy over a Baltimore City police body-camera video and whether it shows an officer tampering with evidence.

The clip is a snapshot of what appears to be an officer mishandling evidence.

The video, which was used in connection with a drug arrest in January, was released Wednesday by the Public Defender’s Office.

“(It’s) a very serious allegation made by the Public Defender’s Office here in Baltimore that Baltimore police officers planted drugs on suspects.

That’s as serious as it gets. I take it very seriously.

Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating this matter,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said.

