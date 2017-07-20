Connecticut governor signing bill allowing third casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is signing a bill that will clear the way for a third casino in the state, designed to directly compete with MGM Springfield.

Malloy is signing the bill that allows the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes to open a jointly-run casino off tribal reservation land. The two tribes, which operate the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos respectively, plan on building a gambling facility just off Interstate 91 in East Windsor.

The casino site is about a 20 minute drive from MGM’s resort, which remains under construction in Springfield.

Proponents of the plan say that a third casino is necessary to protect jobs and tax revenue for Connecticut, which is at risk of losing out due to Hartford-area casino-goers crossing the state line into Massachusetts. MGM has legally challenged the law, arguing that it did not allow for other interested parties to compete for a license. The company has expressed an interest in building a casino in southwestern Connecticut, closer to New York State, but they have announced no definitive plans for such a resort.