Climate change: Work in freezer brings you from extreme heat to extreme cold

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Have you ever imagined what it would be like to get out of the heat and into an ice cream freezer?

Michael Rondeau, the third-generation owner of Rondeau’s Dairy Bar in Palmer experiences the extreme climate change every day. Rondeau told 22News what it was like going from more than 90 degrees outside to 15 degrees below zero inside the freezer.

“Well, it’s like a blizzard in the wintertime, when you wish it wasn’t this cold. Your eyelashes get really cold. But it’s refreshing if you make it quick,” Rondeau said.

During the dead of winter when the weather is miserable outside, however, Rondeau said that the freezer’s 15 below zero actually feels mild.