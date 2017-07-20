Chicopee public pool to be open late throughout summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee residents will be able to stay cooler, later on these very hot days.

The “Summer Nights Initiative” extends public swimming pool hours at the Sara Jane Sherman Memorial Pool until 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night’s in July, and until 7:30 p.m. in August.

Governor Charlie Baker said it provides a fun and safe place for all people.

Christina Moreira of Chicopee told 22News, “I am over excited. This is the most precious thing that’s for these kids at this temperature. I mean, it’s something to do with the family actually. So I think it’s very excellent.”

This is the third year of The “Summer Nights Initiative. The Chicopee pool has a grassy area, a shaded section under tents, and a walk-in pool.