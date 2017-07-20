Chicken wings on the grill with Little Mark’s Big BBQ

By Published: Updated:

 

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Do you like ordering chicken wings out but don’t know how to make them at home? George Giotsas, Owner, Chef, and Pitmaster of Little Mark’s Big BBQ, showed us his recipe for grilled chicken wings made easy.

Little Mark’s Big BBQ
For Mouth Waterin’, Butt Kickin’ BBQ
226 Talcottville Road
Vernon, CT
(860) 872-1410
littlemarksbbq.com

Grilled Chicken Wings Made Easy

INGREDIENTS:

To Roast The wings:
12 Raw Chicken Wings
Seasoning Salt
Pan Spray

BBQ Sauce:
2 Cups Ketchup
4 tbls Chili Powder
1/2 cup Orange Juice
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Lemon rind
1/2 cup Cider Vinegar
1/2 cup Molasses
1/2 Worcestershire Sauce
1 cup Brown Sugar
1 tsp Salt
2 tbls Paprika
1 tbls Chopped Garlic
1 tbsl mustard

DIRECTIONS:
Roast the chicken wings in the oven for 1/2 hour at 350 degrees. Turn them over and cook again for about 15 minutes until the skin is crisp.
Toss the wings in the bbq sauce and put back in the oven or cook on the grill top.

 

Promotional consideration provided by: Little Mark’s Big BBQ

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s