Chicken wings on the grill with Little Mark’s Big BBQ

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Do you like ordering chicken wings out but don’t know how to make them at home? George Giotsas, Owner, Chef, and Pitmaster of Little Mark’s Big BBQ, showed us his recipe for grilled chicken wings made easy.

Little Mark’s Big BBQ

For Mouth Waterin’, Butt Kickin’ BBQ

226 Talcottville Road

Vernon, CT

(860) 872-1410

littlemarksbbq.com

Grilled Chicken Wings Made Easy

INGREDIENTS:

To Roast The wings:

12 Raw Chicken Wings

Seasoning Salt

Pan Spray

BBQ Sauce:

2 Cups Ketchup

4 tbls Chili Powder

1/2 cup Orange Juice

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Lemon rind

1/2 cup Cider Vinegar

1/2 cup Molasses

1/2 Worcestershire Sauce

1 cup Brown Sugar

1 tsp Salt

2 tbls Paprika

1 tbls Chopped Garlic

1 tbsl mustard

DIRECTIONS:

Roast the chicken wings in the oven for 1/2 hour at 350 degrees. Turn them over and cook again for about 15 minutes until the skin is crisp.

Toss the wings in the bbq sauce and put back in the oven or cook on the grill top.

