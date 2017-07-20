Celebrate Southwick on Saturday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Coming up this Saturday, Southwick residents and people visiting the area are reminded to check out any of the several events that will be occurring in town throughout the day.

Starting the day is the 2nd Annual One Call Away Bike Ride and BBQ. Registration for the ride opens at 8am at Whalley Park with kick stands up for the 70-mile round trip motorcycle ride at 10:30 a.m. Riders are expected to return to Whalley Park around 2 p.m. During the trek through the Berkshires participants will take a break in Otis. It is $20 for interested riders and $15 for passengers.

Once the bikers return, the family-style BBQ will start at 2:30 p.m. Other activities include a dunk tank, face painting, bounce house, pony rides, live music, vendors, a beer tent, and much more. The BBQ meal costs $10.

If some people aren’t as interested in the bike ride or the BBQ, the Mudfest at The Wick 338 motocross track is also occurring in the morning as the gates open up at 8 a.m. The mud flies will start at 10 a.m.

It is $25 for a truck sign up and $40 for a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) sign up. Admission for adults is $15 and kids who are 10-years-old and under are free. This event is scheduled to last until 6 p.m.

While the Mud Fest is progressing into the late afternoon, the First Responders Appreciation Parade is going to kick off at 4 p.m. on 1 Hudson Drive. Another event put on by the One Call Away Foundation, this marks the first ever parade in New England that is centered on first responders.

The parade will travel down Feeding Hills Road, taking a turn onto Powder Mill Road, and end at Whalley Park.

Topping off the jam-packed day will be a fireworks celebration at The Wick 338 and American Legion Post 338. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be additional food vendors, live music, pony rides then a bonfire and at approximately 9:15 p.m. will be the fireworks display.

This year’s fireworks were organized through the efforts of Moolicious Ice Cream and Team Justice Racing.