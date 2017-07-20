Alzheimer’s caregivers taught communication strategies at Ludlow workshop

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Senior Center hosted a workshop Thursday, in which members of the Alzheimer’s Association taught communication strategies to dementia caregivers.

According to the CDC, Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. It’s the sixth-leading cause of death in adults in the U.S., and causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior.

Caregivers were taught how to connect and communicate with patients through all stages of the disease at the free workshop.

The CDC reports that death rates for Alzheimer’s are increasing, while other leading causes of death, such as heart disease and cancer, are on the decline.

22News Reporter Sy Becker spoke with caregivers at the workshop Thursday morning, and will bring you highlights from the workshop on 22News Starting at 5:00.