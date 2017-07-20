Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen won’t run for re-election

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam’s longtime mayor will not be running for another two years in office this November. Mayor Richard Cohen announced Thursday morning that he will not be seeking a ninth term.

Cohen was first elected mayor in 1999, and has served since then for all but two years, after he lost the 2007 mayoral race to Susan Dawson. He made a comeback in the 2009 election, and has been re-elected ever since.

In a statement sent to 22News, Cohen said that he is now investing in a business in the town, and wants to continue “to serve our residents in the private sector.”

“I did not announce my decision earlier because for the first time in many years, I have been able to concentrate on the state and local budget without becoming distracted by politics,” Cohen wrote.

Cohen lists among his proudest accomplishments the building of a new library and senior center, the passage of 16 balanced budgets, the institution of full-day kindergarten in town, and Agawam’s designation as the second-safest city in Massachusetts, according to FBI statistics.

Cohen’s successor will be elected on November 7. If there are more than two candidates vying for the position, a preliminary election will be held on October 10.