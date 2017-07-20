6-year-old hospitalized after drug overdose

(WBTS) A 6-year-old boy in New Hampshire was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an apparent drug overdose, according to police.

Officers responded to an apartment in Manchester around 6 a.m. Tuesday to find the child unresponsive.

Narcan was administered to revive the boy, who was stabilized and taken to a local hospital, where he remained Wednesday.

He has been placed in the care of a family member.

While Manchester Police try to figure out exactly how the child got the drugs, NBC Boston learned that at least one of the adults at the home has a history of substance abuse.

