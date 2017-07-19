Why so hot? High pressure explains it all

Highs set up over East Coast and nation's midsection

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This is typically the hottest time of the year in western Massachusetts, but temperatures are still forecasted to be well above average Wednesday, and are expected to stay that way.

Why so hot? Winds higher up in the atmosphere swirl counterclockwise around high pressure. We have two areas of high pressure that we are watching. One is over Oklahoma, and another one is over the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coastline of the southeastern United States. That high is called the “Bermuda High,” because of its location, and it’s that high that is primarily responsible for our potential heat wave.

The high in the middle of the country, meanwhile, will bring temperatures in the Plains and Midwest into the 100s, while we will head for the 90s or close to it at the end of the week.

