VIDEO: Backyard bear in Chester

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a very active season for bears in western Massachusetts, with the furry creatures showing up in residential neighborhoods across the region. While rare in some areas, bear sightings are not uncommon in the western Hampden County town of Chester, where a 22News viewer sent a video of a large bear wandering through their backyard, and making a stop at their bird feeder.

If you encounter a bear on your property, it is best to leave the bear alone and allow it to wander back into the woods on its own. To minimize the chances of one coming for a visit, eliminate potential sources of food such as bird feeders and unsecured trash. Also, be sure to feed your pets indoors, because bears may be attracted to dog or cat food left outside.

For more information on what to do if you encounter bears, visit MassWildlife’s website.

