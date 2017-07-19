VIDEO: Backyard bear in Chester

By Published:

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a very active season for bears in western Massachusetts, with the furry creatures showing up in residential neighborhoods across the region. While rare in some areas, bear sightings are not uncommon in the western Hampden County town of Chester, where a 22News viewer sent a video of a large bear wandering through their backyard, and making a stop at their bird feeder.

If you encounter a bear on your property, it is best to leave the bear alone and allow it to wander back into the woods on its own. To minimize the chances of one coming for a visit, eliminate potential sources of food such as bird feeders and unsecured trash. Also, be sure to feed your pets indoors, because bears may be attracted to dog or cat food left outside.

For more information on what to do if you encounter bears, visit MassWildlife’s website.

Related Coverage

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s