UMass salaries examined as tuition rises again

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The cost of public higher education is rising again in Massachusetts, and UMass students can expect another tuition increase.

The UMass Board of Trustees this week approved a 3 percent increase on in-state tuition and fees this fall, roughly $416.

Tom Grinnell of Framingham told 22News he’d like to see in-state tuition kept affordable.

“You try to plan to be able to afford and to pay for college, and then it’s almost late July and we’re told there’s going to be an increase,” Grinnell said. “Quite honestly, a better contribution from state government for funding a state run university.”

Only a portion of UMass salaries come from the state. The remaining money comes from grants, private fundraising and fees for services.

22News discovered UMass President Marty Meehan is making well over a half a million dollars. In addition to chancellors, there are also professors and deans making six-figure salaries.

Before he was fired, UMass men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg was the state’s highest paid public employee, making more than $1 million per year.