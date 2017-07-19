Turners Falls to be location for new movie starring Sam Elliott

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County town of Montague is gearing up for the arrival of movie star Sam Elliott later this month.

The veteran actor will use the Montague village of Turners Falls as the setting for Elliot’s new thriller: The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot.

Chairman of the Montague Select Board Rich Kuklewicz told 22News that the movie shoot will be in keeping with the town’s evolving image.

“We really have a growing arts community in town,” Kuklewicz explained. “And this is another example of the arts in town. We have some wonderful production companies in town, we have the Shea Theater…that brings in great performances and acts from all over the country.”

Residents hope that, since much of the film will be produced in Turners Falls, the 100-year-old Shea Theater in downtown could host the premier next year.