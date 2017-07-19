State police: Naked man drove 105MPH through I-91 construction

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who state police say was driving drunk, fast, and naked on I-91 South was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, 24-year-old Alexander Shanwenda, of Chicopee, was seen traveling up to 105 miles per hour through a construction zone in Whately before being forced to slow down in traffic on I-91 in Northampton.

Shortly after, a state police trooper was able to stop Shanwenda, who was allegedly naked, but attempted to cover up by placing a pair of pants on his lap. State police also allegedly found an empty bottle of alcohol, as well as three empty beer bottles and five full beer bottles throughout his truck.

Shanwenda was asked to get dressed and then allegedly failed several sobriety tests. He was arrested and is being charged with operating under the influence, operating to endanger, marked lanes violation, and speeding in a construction zone.

The Chicopee resident was set free on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court.