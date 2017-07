SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Southampton are searching for a man who they say was last seen on Friday, July 14.

Southampton Police said 26-year-old Tyler Tersavich was last seen in Northampton.

Police said Tersavich’s parents are concerned for his well-being and are asking for help locating their son.

If you have any information or have seen Tersavich, you’re asked to call Southampton Police at 413-527-1120.