Some Barnes neighbors could be bought-out

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another round of homes in Westfield will be purchased, and then demolished. It is all because of the roar of the F-15s at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

A sound study commission in 2014 identified neighborhoods where the sound was so loud that it impacted the quality of life. Many homes in the area have either been demolished or sound-insulated.

Aerospace firm KBRWyle will buy eight to 10 homes in the area of Holyoke Road.

It is voluntary, so homeowners can stay put, and if the sound level inside their home reaches 45 decibels or higher, they can be upgraded to reduce the sound with triple pane windows, solid wood doors, insulation, and central air.

Alternatively, after an appraisal, they can choose to sell, and their home would be demolished.

“We help to relocate them, we pay for all the expenses- the legal costs, the closing costs, the moving costs. We try to help them find a home,” KBRWyle project manager Jane Verbeck said.

Verbeck told 22News that the program should continue with the same funding. KBRWyle’s third $2.5 million grant is mostly federally funded through the FAA. She urges residents to be patient.