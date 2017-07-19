Rules for driving in rotaries

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) Rotaries: they’re pretty common here in Massachusetts, but they’re also known to be dangerous.

“It’s just all about how people are driving and how patient they are, and if they had a bad day, they probably want to get home and they’re not looking,” said Pancho Tomaselli of Agawam. “That’s how accidents can happen.”

There are rotaries in East Longmeadow, Springfield, West Springfield, South Hadley, and Agawam. All of them have been sites for accidents over the years.

The Agawam rotary is considered to be the most dangerous rotary in Western Massachusetts, with 241 crashes from 2011 to 2013. The lines of the road have been recently re-striped to ease congestion and to make it safer drivers.

The Pioneer Valley Planning Commision’s Gary Roux told 22News they’ve been advocating the state to make improvements to the rotary for years. He said there have been plans to both re-design and eliminate the rotary, but nothing has ever moved forward. Roux said any construction project would cost the state a lot of money.

“This rotary is a little confusing. If they are trying to come to the other side, but coming to a dead stop instead of a yield is dangerous,” said Katie Harrington of Belchertown.

When you’re driving in a rotary, be aware of yield signs. You are required to stop and wait for traffic to clear before entering a rotary. If you’re in a multiple lane rotary like Agawam, wait until traffic is clear before you move to a different lane. Never stop in rotary.