HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break has temporary closed Royal Avenue in Holyoke.

The Department of Public Works told 22News reports about the water main break came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

DPW said there’s currently about 9 ounces of water on the road and it will take up to 12 hours for crews to fix the problem.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.