HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local resident who was one of the last remaining survivors of the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, has passed away.

Robert Greenleaf of Westfield died Saturday at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke. He was 94 years old.

According to his obituary, Greenleaf was amongst those who targeted Japanese aircraft firing at American B-17s at Pearl Harbor.

He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy, as well as a son, Robert Greenleaf, Jr.

All services for Greenleaf will be private.

