Repeal and replace dead

(NBC News) – With Republicans’ plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare dead their attempt just to “repeal” the nation’s health care law is now in trouble, too.

The president says Congress should simply let Obamacare fail.

If Obamacare collapses, it would leave 12-million Americans in healthcare limbo.

That’s why some of the nation’s governors and members of Congress want to see a real effort from both parties to come together and fix it.

With Senate Republicans unable to agree on a plan to replace the nation’s health care law.

President Donald Trump has another idea. “Let Obamacare fail. It will be a lot easier. And I think we’re probably in that position where we’ll just let Obamacare fail,” said the president.

A disconcerting idea for the 12 million Americans who buy their health insurance on those individual markets.

Experts say if the administration cuts off Obamacare subsidies, it could drive up prices and cause the exchanges to collapse. “You can’t force insurers to be more generous than they ever have been without giving them something back. You’ve got to give the MONEY. And you’ve got to give them more CUSTOMERS. That’s exactly what the Affordable Care Act does,” said Abbe Gluck, Director Solomon Center for Health Law & Policy.

Now 11 governors – 5 Democrats – 5 Republicans and an Independent — are ratcheting up the pressure demanding that lawmakers launch a bipartisan effort to drive down costs and stabilize the markets. “We will now try a different way to bring the American people relief from Obamacare,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

It comes after the senate majority leader said he’d try just to repeal Obamacare without replacing it. A vote could come next week.

But it’s already in trouble at least three Republicans have said they oppose it. “Just an indefinite hold on this just creates more chaos and confusion,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski, (R) Alaska.

Chaos and confusion in healthcare with millions of Americans paying the price.