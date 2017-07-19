Red Cross to provide smoke detectors for Heath residents

HEATH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County town of Heath wants to take steps to save lives in town. The community is asking the Red Cross to help acquire more smoke detectors for its elderly residents.

Heath Fire Chief Ken Gilbert said that a 22News story had generated a lot of interest among town residents. The City of Westfield received additional smoke detectors after a house fire took the lives of two women last month.

“Since then, we’ve had six more people call and want the program, so we’re going to ask the Red Cross if they can come back again,” Gilbert said.

Western Massachusetts Chapter Executive Director Jenn Garutti said Wednesday afternoon that the Red Cross will provide the Town of Heath with all the smoke detectors they will need. Longtime Heath resident Hilma Sumner said that the smoke detectors are essential.

“Because this was something that my husband and I had procrastinated for far too long, and when one of the firemen gave me a flyer saying they were doing this, we have no excuse any longer,” Sumner said.

Gilbert said his town of 730 needs smoke detectors. Sixty percent of homeowners are senior citizens, and there are many miles between homes in some parts of this rural town, and no fire hydrants.

The Red Cross said they are ready to help install as many smoke detectors as needed.