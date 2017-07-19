Rebecca Lobo talks to fans at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local legend and soon-to-be hall of famer Rebecca Lobo was back in Springfield Wednesday.

Lobo spoke to more than 100 fans of all ages on the Hall of Fame’s center court, also where she got married.

The Southwick native and former UConn star is a member of the Hall of Fame’s class of 2017.

“I grew up 15 miles from here, when I was a young girl I would come to the old hall of fame across the parking lot and go in there and remember the old conveyor belt you would stand on at the end to shoot baskets, so it means a lot to me,” said Rebecca Lobo.

Enshrinement is Friday September 8th at Springfield’s Symphony Hall.

Related: