PVTA facing $1.7M deficit; cuts to services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The PVTA will have to make some hard choices. PVTA Administrator Sandra Sheehan told 22News they’ll look at every revenue stream to balance the budget going forward.

Just over a month on the job and new PVTA Administrator Sandra Sheehan faces her first big task.

The PVTA said they need to find a way to save nearly two million dollars due to a budget deficit, and that rising fuel prices, along with less state funding, and under performing bus routes have contributed to the gap.

But how did it happen? Sheehan told 22News the PVTA was forced to pass their budget by June 1. Before the state budget and before they knew how much money the state would fund public transportation.

The PVTA estimated $82 million, but the budget proposal was roughly $80 million, leaving them with a $1.7 million gap.

“We understand that riding public relies on our service for quality of life,” said PVTA Administrator Sandra Sheehan. “They rely on it to go to work and school and for medical appointments. None of us want to do this.”

“The PVTA is always so quick to blame Boston and always to blame to issue on money. They don’t look internally. They don’t look to see what economics of scale they could do so when there is a budget shortfall. I wouldn’t want to see a rate increase, but I’d rather see that than see them completely cutting routes,” said Springfield resident Anush Dawidjen.

On this day, the PVTA Finance Committee and Board Members met at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission on Congress Street while protesters held signs outside.

Sheehan told 22News nothing is off the table, but right now they are proposing to alter 22 under-performing service routes between Northampton, Amherst, Springfield and Agawam.

They plan to eliminate some express routes and some weekend service. They could also choose to take money out of the account normally reserved for paying insurance claims against them.