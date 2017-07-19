PVTA board to decide whether to cut bus routes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The PVTA Advisory Board is scheduled to vote on a plan Wednesday that could affect bus routes across western Massachusetts.

Board members will meet at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission in Springfield at noon.

The PVTA is facing a $1.2 million budget deficit, and to make up the difference, they’re proposing to eliminate some of their bus routes.

They’ll decide whether to reduce or cut 16 bus routes, which would impact Pioneer Valley routes from Deerfield to Agawam. Five of the routes directly impact those at UMass Amherst, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of all of PVTA’s service.

Community groups, labor unions, and other activists have planned to protest outside the meeting.

Those groups include Jobs with Justice, Arise for Social Justice, and Neighbor to Neighbor. They say the bus route cuts would affect 1,200 riders per day and more than 400,000 a year.

The proposed service cuts would begin at the end of August.

