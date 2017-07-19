PVTA board to decide whether to cut bus routes

Protests scheduled

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The PVTA Advisory Board is scheduled to vote on a plan Wednesday that could affect bus routes across western Massachusetts.

Board members will meet at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission in Springfield at noon.

Possible cuts worry some PVTA riders

The PVTA is facing a $1.2 million budget deficit, and to make up the difference, they’re proposing to eliminate some of their bus routes.

They’ll decide whether to reduce or cut 16 bus routes, which would impact Pioneer Valley routes from Deerfield to Agawam. Five of the routes directly impact those at UMass Amherst, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of all of PVTA’s service.

Community groups, labor unions, and other activists have planned to protest outside the meeting.

Those groups include Jobs with Justice, Arise for Social Justice, and Neighbor to Neighbor. They say the bus route cuts would affect 1,200 riders per day and more than 400,000  a year.

The proposed service cuts would begin at the end of August.

Related Coverage

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s