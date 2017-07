EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton police are searching for a missing teen girl.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander told 22News 13-year-old LeeAnn Doherty was reported missing Tuesday. He said it’s possible that she is in the Chicopee Center area.

Doherty is described as being blonde, 5’3″, 155 pounds, with blue eyes. She also usually wears black glasses.

If you see her or have any information, you’re asked to call Easthampton police at 413-527-1212.