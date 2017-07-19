Planning board decides fate of Southampton Road development

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – A development on Southampton Road was approved by the planning board after concerns from neighbors were met with changes to the proposal.

The Westfield planning board voted to unanimously approve a development at 710 Southampton Road that included the potential for three buildings, including a possible restaurant with drive-thru capabilities. Rob Levesque of R Levesque Associates, who developed the proposal, made changes to the plan to help alleviate concerns from residents, specifically in relation to noise and lights, as well as a change to the hours of operation at the potential drive-thru restaurant.

“What I’m in favor of is the cooperation between the neighbors and developers,” ward one city councilor Mary Ann Babinski said during the meeting, when the public was asked about any comments in favor of the development.

“There’s been some give and take on both sides. I’m thankful the developer and the applicant have listened to the neighbors,” she added.

Levesque said that one of the specific concerns he received from abutters was about noise. So, Levesque said that they determined that they could build a berm using “surplus material,” such as soil and sand, from construction, with loam placed on top. The berm would be constructed to help shield from noise and light trespassing onto abutting property.

He said that the berm would be about 5 feet tall and trees would be planted on the berm that were about 6 to 7 feet tall.

“Completely block the vehicles and the noise from anything coming from the drive-thru,” Levesque said.

In addition, he said that the drive-thru speaker would have the ability to be turned down if need be.

Concerns were also brought that the hours of operation, which initially had a potential to be 24 hours, could impact quality of life. The planning board suggested a change to the potential hours of operation to end by 11 p.m., to which Levesque and lot owner Todd Cellura of Sovereign Buildings, agreed.