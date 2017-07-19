OJ prepares for parole hearing

(NBC News) After almost nine years behind bars, O.J. Simpson will face a parole board in Lovelock, Nevada on Thursday to learn if he will be released from prison.

Analysts say the controversial former football star has a strong chance of receiving his walking papers due to good behavior behind bars.

“He may very well get paroled, just based upon the merits of his conduct in this case,” said Laurie Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School.

This case is not supposed to be affected by his previous acquittal in the 1994 killings of his wife and former friend.