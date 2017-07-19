No new trial for Caius Veiovis in triple murder case

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s highest court has denied a bid by Caius Veiovis- one of three men convicted in a 2011 triple murder in Berkshire County- to obtain a new trial.

Veiovis had been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the killings of David Glasser, Edward Frampton, and Robert Chadwell. The three were abducted in Pittsfield, with their dismembered bodies later discovered on private property in Becket.

Prosecutors said that Glasser was killed to prevent him from testifying against Adam Lee Hall, a high-ranking member of the Hell’s Angels, in an assault case. Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless had argued that Veiovis participated in the killings because he aspired to become a member of the motorcycle gang.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rejected defense arguments that there was not sufficient evidence to convict Veiovis. The defense had argued during Veiovis’ 2014 trial that there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime. The high court, however, found that there was sufficient circumstantial evidence, and that there was motive established.

The court majority also rejected arguments with respect to photographs shown during the trial and a statement made by Veiovis regarding a scar on his arm, and the prosecutor’s closing argument- which the defense said argued points that do not appear on the record.

In addition to Veiovis, Adam Lee Hall and a third man, David Chalue, are serving life sentences in connection to the killings of Glasser, Frampton, and Chadwell.